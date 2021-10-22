College and Hawarden engineering firm join forces to launch cutting-edge software package for apprentices

Coleg Cambria has joined forces with a leader in manufacturing and engineering to launch an innovative apprenticeship training programme.

The north east Wales college has unveiled a five-year partnership with Hawarden-based LCA Group to use the software provider, EPLAN.

EPLAN provides solutions for electrical, automation and mechatronic engineers globally, and is committed to supporting the development of new workers in the sector.

Cambria and LCA Group – which has recruited apprentices from the college’s Deeside site over the years – will use the platform going forward, with costs covered by the Flintshire company.

In addition to software and support, EPLAN provides lesson plan materials, and lecturers will also be fully trained.

Prior to this new software, electrical engineers had to use CAD (Computer-Aided Design) packages to create their designs. EPLAN offers a bespoke system, with the capability to increase efficiency and facilitate a smoother path between design and production.

Dan Jones, Lecturer in Electrical Engineering at Coleg Cambria, said: “We have a long history of working in partnership with employers across north east Wales and will continue to develop our teaching resources in line with advances in manufacturing technology.

“Having access to EPLAN will mean our learners now have the opportunity to understand how modern industrial electrical panels are designed.

“The college hopes to further develop its training to include advanced fault-finding skills and techniques, in order to better prepare our electrical engineers for the future – EPLAN will undoubtedly assist in this area.”

Alan Sheppard, Managing Director of LCA Group, added: “Finding the right talent is a perpetual challenge for every business, but for electrical engineering companies like ours there is the additional shift in how we deliver for the requirements of Industry 4.0, and the challenges and opportunities that brings.

“The partnership with EPLAN is a first step in a wider LCA Group programme to help now establish even closer ties with the college.

“We want to also give students additional, first-hand experience of electrical engineering, with visits to our facility, access to our experienced engineers and, of course, the continuation of our apprenticeship scheme.”