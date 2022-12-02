Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 2nd Dec 2022

Updated: Fri 2nd Dec

Coleg Cambria’s popular Christmas markets return to Deeside and Wrexham this winter.

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Coleg Cambria’s popular Christmas markets return to Deeside and Wrexham this winter.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural events, the markets will be held from December 6-8 at Yale in Wrexham, and December 13-15 at Deeside. 

Up to 25 vendors will be in attendance, including Rhug Organic Farm Estate, Pizza Cake, Purple Petals, Emily Anne Jewellery, Roni’s Art, Goch and Co, Pretty Pots by Janet, and Dee Designs.

Entertainment will be provided by the students – including performers from Cambria’s Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime – and Holywell Brass Band are among the other musicians to appear over the six days. 

As well as independent producers, Santa Claus will pay a visit to both sites and there will be plenty of seasonal delights in store for all the family. 

Maria Stevens, Cambria’s Director of Commercial Operations, looks forward to welcoming people back for more festive fun this December.

“We were delighted with how well last year’s markets were received by students, businesses and the local community,” she said.

“As well as bringing Christmas cheer to Wrexham and Deeside it’s a chance for local producers to showcase their offerings, which include food and drink, crafts, jewellery, health and beauty collections and lots of gift ideas.”

Maria added: “There will also be live music, theatre performances, mulled wine and street food, and our very own Ial Restaurant, florist and salon will have a presence, so there is plenty to see and do.

“We are delighted to hold these Christmas events at the college for a second year and look forward to welcoming you all soon.”

For information on times and details of the Santa’s Grotto, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk/cambria-christmas-markets and follow @colegcambria on social media.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • A55 closed at Broughton due to multi-vehicle collision
  • Two miles of queuing traffic on the A55 near Broughton due to a lane closure
  • Toyota awarded over £11m to build a hydrogen-powered pickup trucks in UK


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    A55 closed at Broughton due to multi-vehicle collision

    News

    Two miles of queuing traffic on the A55 near Broughton due to a lane closure

    News

    Toyota awarded over £11m to build a hydrogen-powered pickup trucks in UK

    News

    Welsh industry leaders come together at business summit focused on closing skills gap

    News

    Easy win for Labour in Chester by-election

    News

    Police and Crime Commissioner urges the people of North Wales to have their say on police funding

    News

    Four-day week trial confirms working less increases wellbeing and productivity

    News

    School kids should be given vegetarian meals once a week to help against climate change, says Flintshire Councillor

    News

    A pair of rare snow leopards could be about to make the move to Chester Zoo

    News




    Read 356,621 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn