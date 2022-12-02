Coleg Cambria’s popular Christmas markets return to Deeside and Wrexham this winter.

Listen to this article

Coleg Cambria’s popular Christmas markets return to Deeside and Wrexham this winter.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural events, the markets will be held from December 6-8 at Yale in Wrexham, and December 13-15 at Deeside.

Up to 25 vendors will be in attendance, including Rhug Organic Farm Estate, Pizza Cake, Purple Petals, Emily Anne Jewellery, Roni’s Art, Goch and Co, Pretty Pots by Janet, and Dee Designs.

Entertainment will be provided by the students – including performers from Cambria’s Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime – and Holywell Brass Band are among the other musicians to appear over the six days.

As well as independent producers, Santa Claus will pay a visit to both sites and there will be plenty of seasonal delights in store for all the family.

Maria Stevens, Cambria’s Director of Commercial Operations, looks forward to welcoming people back for more festive fun this December.

“We were delighted with how well last year’s markets were received by students, businesses and the local community,” she said.

“As well as bringing Christmas cheer to Wrexham and Deeside it’s a chance for local producers to showcase their offerings, which include food and drink, crafts, jewellery, health and beauty collections and lots of gift ideas.”

Maria added: “There will also be live music, theatre performances, mulled wine and street food, and our very own Ial Restaurant, florist and salon will have a presence, so there is plenty to see and do.

“We are delighted to hold these Christmas events at the college for a second year and look forward to welcoming you all soon.”

For information on times and details of the Santa’s Grotto, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk/cambria-christmas-markets and follow @colegcambria on social media.

Latest News