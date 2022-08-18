Coleg Cambria leaders praise students for ‘pandemic resilience’ following positive exam results

Sixth formers in Flintshire have been picking up their A-level results today after becoming the first year group to sit exams since the pandemic.

Exams were cancelled for two years of the pandemic but returned this year

Coleg Cambria learners have been lauded for their dedication and commitment throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Yana Williams praised students receiving their A Level and BTEC results today (Thursday) and said overall figures were “extremely positive”.

Focusing on the “incredible” achievements of learners and staff in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi and Wrexham, Ms Williams said their approach to striving for academic excellence despite so many challenges was a source of great pride.

“This has been a period unlike any other, from lockdown and self-isolation to remote learning and finally a return to the classroom,” she said.

“The results we’ve had today are heartening, but for me what’s paramount is the pliancy and determination displayed by the students in past years.

“Whatever the world has thrown at them, they’ve faced it head on and will move forward with confidence and positivity.

“I thank them, our amazing staff and the community for being so inspirational during such a tough time for everyone.”

Principal Sue Price said the priority over coming weeks will be making sure all students are prepared for the coming academic year, including those joining them from secondary schools across the region.

“We wish all students receiving their grades today the very best of luck for the future, whether that be in higher education or the next step towards their chosen careers,” said Mrs Price.

“To succeed and remain strong after everything they’ve been through is testament to them, and to the lecturers and support staff here at Cambria for the innovation and care they’ve demonstrated.

“We have all learned from this and will go on to become an even stronger institution, with our learners at the heart of everything we do.

“We couldn’t be prouder of how they’ve navigated one of the most turbulent eras ever known – it’s an inspiration to us all.”

Councillor Ian Roberts, Leader of Flintshire County Council and Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure said:

“The Council warmly congratulates all post 16 learners in Flintshire on their hard work to achieve their results.”

“There has been a considerable effort across the system to ensure that learners were able to sit examinations this year, despite the ongoing uncertainty for much of the academic year in relation to the pandemic.”

“These young people have worked hard and I hope the qualifications they receive today enable them to move to the next step of their journey, whether in education, training or employment.”

“I am delighted for all of them, and wish them every success.”

Chief Officer, Education and Youth, Claire Homard, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all of our post 16 learners on their results this year.”

“They have had to work through a challenging period with many changes. Each student can be very proud of their achievements and I wish them every success in their future.”

“I acknowledge as well the commitment of their families and their schools in supporting them throughout their study and providing support and guidance.”

“I know that our very dedicated school staff will continue to offer support and advice to learners over the next few days and weeks in making choices about future pathways.”

