Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 13th Sep 2021

Updated: Mon 13th Sep

Coleg Cambria holding pop-up vaccination clinics this weeks at two Flintshire sites

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Coleg Cambria will hold a series of pop-up vaccination clinics this week.

The north east Wales college has sessions on the following dates for students aged 16 and over who have not yet had their Covid-19 jab.

Deeside/Deeside Sixth Form: Monday September 13 from 10am-4pm at the Indoor Athletics Track and Sports Hall.

Wrexham Yale Campus: Tuesday September 14 from 10am-1pm in the H Block Exam Hall.

Wrexham Bersham: Tuesday September 14 from 2pm-4pm in the Innovation Centre, D Block.

Northop: Wednesday September 15 from 10am-4pm in the R30 Learning Zone.

Cath Sullivan, Deputy Chief Executive for People, Experiences and Culture, said: “To assist our colleagues from the NHS we are asking students to please book a time online in advance.

“If you are unable to attend or do want to drop-in there may be availability but at peak times that might not be possible.

“If you are in class and would like to get a vaccine, ask your tutor if you can be excused so you are able to attend your appointment and return following the post-vaccine 15-minute observation period.”

Learners aged 18 or over who have had their first jab must wait a minimum of four weeks until they receive their second dose.

“Anyone who has concerns or questions can pop along and have a chat to the vaccine team on the day,” added Ms Sullivan.

For more information, visit the website: www.111.wales.nhs.uk



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Nearly 18 months after the pandemic forced its closure – Deeside Leisure Centre Gym and Spa has reopened today

News

Social mobility charity WeMindTheGap launching pilot programme for young men in Flintshire.

News

Calls for Welsh Government to “come clean” on whether vaccine passports will be introduced for venues such as nightclubs

News

Trail hunting on council land in Cheshire looks set to be halted as longterm future is weighed up

News

A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate back open following earlier closure after vehicle collides with tree

News

Delays around Deeside Industrial Estate following a collision

News

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

News

Drakeford refuses to commit to holding Wales specific inquiry into Welsh Government’s handling of the pandemic

News

Lifeboat and Coastguard teams called to assist 3 people in broken down boat near Connah’s Quay

News





Read 402,237 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn