Coastguard and Lifeboat called out after red distress flare spotted near Shotton Steel Works
Volunteer rescue teams from Flint Coastguard and RNLI Flint Lifeboat responded to reports of a red distress flare on Saturday evening.
The teams were called out at around 6:30pm after a red flare was spotted near Shotton Steel Works.
The use of red distress flares indicates that there is a “grave and imminent danger” to life or a vessel and should only be used in an emergency situation.
The RNLI volunteer crew launched the lifeboat at Connah’s Quay Dock and searched the area between the Flintshire Bridge and Blue Bridge, Queensferry.
Despite a thorough search, no persons or vessels were found to be in distress.
The lifeboat was stood down and returned to the station.
Flint Coastguard, along with the Wirral Coastguard Rescue team, were on the scene to investigate the flare which was seen near the Hawarden Bridge side of the steel works.
After searching the immediate area, the coastguards confirmed that no persons or vessels were in distress.
The search efforts were expanded to cover a wider area.
A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said: “Team tasked along with our neighbouring Wirral Coastguard Rescue team to investigate reports of a red flare in the area of the Hawarden bridge.”
“After arriving on scene a thorough search of the immediate area revealed no persons or vessels in distress.”
“After further confirmation from the first informant that the area searched was the exact area seen we widened our efforts to ensure nothing had been missed.”
“Huge thanks to our colleagues from Flint Lifeboat who also launched ensuring the estuary was completely covered from the water side.”
[Photograph: Gavin Jones]
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News