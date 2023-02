Coastguard and Lifeboat called out after red distress flare spotted near Shotton Steel Works

Volunteer rescue teams from Flint Coastguard and RNLI Flint Lifeboat responded to reports of a red distress flare on Saturday evening. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The teams were called out at around 6:30pm after a red flare was spotted near Shotton Steel Works. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The use of red distress flares indicates that there is a “grave and imminent danger” to life or a vessel and should only be used in an emergency situation. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The RNLI volunteer crew launched the lifeboat at Connah’s Quay Dock and searched the area between the Flintshire Bridge and Blue Bridge, Queensferry. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Despite a thorough search, no persons or vessels were found to be in distress. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The lifeboat was stood down and returned to the station. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Flint Coastguard, along with the Wirral Coastguard Rescue team, were on the scene to investigate the flare which was seen near the Hawarden Bridge side of the steel works. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

After searching the immediate area, the coastguards confirmed that no persons or vessels were in distress. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The search efforts were expanded to cover a wider area. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said: “Team tasked along with our neighbouring Wirral Coastguard Rescue team to investigate reports of a red flare in the area of the Hawarden bridge.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“After arriving on scene a thorough search of the immediate area revealed no persons or vessels in distress.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“After further confirmation from the first informant that the area searched was the exact area seen we widened our efforts to ensure nothing had been missed.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“Huge thanks to our colleagues from Flint Lifeboat who also launched ensuring the estuary was completely covered from the water side.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

[Photograph: Gavin Jones] ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

