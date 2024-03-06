Co-op employees in Flintshire are set to receive a 10% increase.

There’s good news for Co-op employees in Flintshire, they are set to receive a 10% increase.

The hourly wage of its frontline Co-op store staff will increase to a minimum of £12, aligning with the Real Living Wage.

The announcement, made today, Wednesday, 6 March, is the largest ever pay investment by the convenience retailer, highlighting over a 20% pay increase for frontline staff in the last two years.

Matt Hood, MD Co-op Food, said: “Our store colleagues are the heart of our member-owned business and we truly value their dedication and hard work. We’re proud to continue to be aligned to the Real Living Wage, which makes Co-op one of the top food retailers in terms of pay.

“Co-op continues to operate in challenging environments and volatile markets, some of which we have only recently stabilised. However, we believe this investment in our colleagues is of paramount importance to recognise their outstanding commitment to serving our Member-owners and shoppers in communities all across the UK.

“Additionally, we continue to offer a competitive package to all our colleagues compared to other retailers, including paid breaks, 30 percent own brand colleague discount and industry-leading leave policies.”

From 1 April, the rate of pay for Co-op Customer Team Members will increase from £10.90 to £12.00 per hour, representing a 10.1% increase on last year and a 21% increase since March 2022.

The new changes are part of Co-op’s wider commitment to support its workers.

In 2022, Co-op introduced an enhanced fertility policy to support individuals, partners and surrogates receiving and recovering from the physical and psychological effects of fertility treatment.

As well as introducing a dedicated menopause support guide for its managers to better support staff experiencing perimenopause and menopause.

Last year, the Co-op also introduced a compassionate leave policy, providing greater flexibility for paid leave for bereavement and giving managers the discretion to make the right decisions for colleagues for up to 10 days paid leave.

Jayne Allport – Usdaw national officer says: “We are pleased to have negotiated this significant pay rise, which is a big help for our members struggling in the ongoing cost of living crisis and recognises their important contribution to the success of the business.”

Public Notice Advert