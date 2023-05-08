Clwydian Range: Overnight multi-agency rescue operation locates seriously injured mountain biker
A multi-agency rescue operation took place overnight after a mountain biker went missing in woodland near the Flintshire border.
The North East Wales Search and Rescue Team (NEWSAR) were scrambled just before 10 pm on Sunday night to assist the police with the search at Mynydd y Cwm in the Clwydian Range.
As NEWSAR team members arrived, they received news that family members of the casualty had located him deep in the woodland on steep ground.
The biker, who had sustained serious injuries following a crash, was found thanks to live tracking software on his phone.
Two team members were quickly dispatched to assess the situation and provide initial casualty care.
Further team members, along with a land ambulance crew, were driven by Land Rover close to the accident site.
Due to the inaccessible location and the nature of the injuries, a Coastguard helicopter was called to the scene.
A Welsh Air Ambulance from Cardiff was also dispatched to assist; it was spotted landing on open ground near Cwm Road, north of Rhuallt.
[Photo Credit: NEWSAR]
The Air Ambulance team were transported from their helicopter to the casualty site by a NEWSAR Land Rover.
A NEWSAR spokesperson said: “The Air Ambulance team were transported from their Helicopter to the casualty site by team Land Rover and carried out a detailed patient assessment.”
“It was decided to carry the casualty on a stretcher back up the very awkward and steep bike track to our Land Rover, as a winch out of the trees to the helicopter would have been particularly hazardous.”
“The casualty was then driven to the waiting Coastguard helicopter for transport to the hospital, and the casualty’s family members were returned to their vehicle.”
“Team members arrived back at base shortly before 3 am after this significant and complex multi-agency response.”
This incident highlights the value of cooperation between emergency service teams, technology and the swift response of the casualty’s family.
NEWSAR is on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The team primarily operates in North East Wales, covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, and parts of Conwy and Powys.
In addition to their local work, NEWSAR regularly assists other Mountain Rescue teams in North Wales, as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.
The team is comprised entirely of volunteers who dedicate their time to search for vulnerable people missing from home or those in need of rescue.
It costs approximately £30,000 per year to run the team, covering fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment, training courses, and essential team equipment such as ropes and stretchers.
As a registered charity, NEWSAR relies primarily on grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections, and collection tins to fund its vital operations.
Find out more here: https://www.newsar.org.uk/donate
