Closure notice at Shotton address to protect vulnerable person from crime

In an effort to shield vulnerable members of the community from harm, North Wales Police have implemented a 24-hour closure notice on a residence in Shotton.

The closure of the property aims to ensure that individuals who may be susceptible to exploitation are given the necessary protection and support.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said: “Today a 24-hour closure notice has been placed upon a property in Shotton.

“This has been done to protect the resident from those who may try and take advantage of the occupants.”

“North Wales Police are robust when it comes to protecting vulnerable persons from crime.”

“If you have any concerns about persons who are vulnerable being taken advantage of, please call us on 101 or alternatively you can ring Crime Stoppers by phone: 0800 555 111.”

