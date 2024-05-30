Clean energy firm proposes groundbreaking Deeside nuclear park to produce ‘ruby’ hydrogen

A Manchester-based company has unveiled ambitious plans to build multiple small modular nuclear reactors on Deeside Industrial Estate to produce ‘ruby’ hydrogen.

The proposal, detailed in an article on the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce website, comes from the Circular Refining and Products Company (CRAPCo), which describes itself as a “small but dedicated team” committed to clean energy solutions.

CRAPCo aims to establish the first-ever ruby hydrogen facility in the region, leveraging nuclear energy to produce hydrogen fuel with a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to traditional fossil fuels.

“Ruby hydrogen, produced using clean nuclear energy, boasts a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to traditional fossil fuels,” the company states.

The project is planned to develop in five stages, each increasing capacity for hydrogen production and electricity generation using nuclear power.

Phase One involves constructing a small 20 MWe nuclear reactor and an equivalent hydrogen production facility at Deeside Industrial Park.

Subsequent phases will add more 20 MWe reactors and matching hydrogen production units, culminating in a 100 MWe nuclear park and a 100 MWe electrolyser for large-scale ruby hydrogen production.

Circular Refining emphasises that the project offers a viable path for the region to achieve its net zero goals.

As well as investors, the company also seeks local business collaboration in areas such as advanced reactor technology, hydrogen production, and the storage and distribution of hydrogen by road and rail.

On its website, CRAPCo highlights the significance of the project, stating, “On Deeside Industrial Park we are working towards a first of a kind hydrogen production facility.”

“This site will be made up of multiple micro nuclear reactors powering all the plant to create clean renewable ruby (nuclear derived) hydrogen for the North Wales and North West England corridor.”

“We are excited to embark on this groundbreaking project with the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce,” CRAPCo said in a statement.

Deeside.com contacted Mark Shaw, founder and Managing Director of Circular Refining, for further details about the project’s timescales and location.

According to the company’s website, Mr Shaw, is an earth sciences graduate who is focused on identifying and developing sustainable business opportunities.

He mentioned that while specifics of the project cannot be shared at this early stage, the company is committed to providing comprehensive updates as development progresses.

He explained, “The article with the Chamber of Commerce is part of our hydrogen off-taker marketing campaign. It serves to validate the need for such a facility in the region.”