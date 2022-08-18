Citizens Advice Flintshire holding outdoor family fun event in Mold

A local charity, Citizens Advice Flintshire, is holding a fundraising event, raising money to provide free, confidential and impartial advice to the people of Flintshire.

The Outdoor Family Fun event aims to attract people of all ages with the main feature starring the late Olivia Newton John and John Travolta as star crossed lovers in the 50s inspired musical classic ‘Grease’.

Spokesperson for the event, Paul Bertrand, said: “We opted to make the admission price deliberately low, so parents could spend an evening out with the kids for very little outlay. Normally, you’d expect to pay upwards of £15 per ticket for an outdoor cinema event. We’re charging less than half that amount and what an ideal way to see out the summer holidays – on a hot August night with a song in your heart.”

As well as the main attraction, the advice charity will have BBQ food and a licensed bar. There’ll be fun games to join in and some stalls with local goods on offer.

Venue is Mold Rugby Club, Chester Road, Mold CH7 1UF. Free parking on site and open from 7 pm until 11 pm, Friday, August 26th. The movie will start at around 8 pm.

Bring your own blanket or camping chairs to sit on.

Should the weather take a turn for the worse, we’ll still be good to go, as the venue will simply switch indoors.

Advance tickets are available at £5 per adult and £1 per child (16 and under, accompanied by an adult)

https://flintshirecab.org.uk/ cinema

Entry on the night will be £7.50 for adults and £1 per child, but not guaranteed, as we may reach our audience limit.

