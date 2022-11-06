Citizens Advice Flintshire has a number of jobs vacancies

Citizens Advice is looking to employ a number of new staff to offer advice and support to Flintshire residents.

The full and part-time vacancies range from generalist advice trainees to welfare benefits manager and it is hoped that all positions will be filled by the start of 2023.

A Citizens Advice Flintshire spokesperson said: “Advice experience is not essential but sharing Citizens Advice values and core principles, along with reasonable IT skills, are requirements for these roles.”

“As part of the ‘Cost of Living Event’, staff will be available to chat with potential applicants from 12 – 2 pm at Connah’s Quay Civic Hall on Thursday, November 10th, and the following day at our Mold Town Centre Office (Terrig House, next to the bus station), from 10 am – 12 noon. Please take your current CV along to either venue.”

“Details about the roles on offer and the applicable salaries are also available on the website: https://flintshirecab.org.uk/ work-with-us/”

“If you are not able to attend either event to say hello & drop off your CV, you can also email recruitment@ flintshirecab.org.uk to find out more about all our current vacancies.”

