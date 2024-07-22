Childline expects summer surge in body image concerns

Childline is preparing for a significant increase in contacts from children struggling with body image issues and eating disorders as the summer months approach.

Recent data from the NSPCC service reveals that Childline delivered 4,229 counselling sessions on these issues between April 2023 and March 2024.

Notably, the highest number of contacts on this topic was recorded in August, a time when children are typically out of school and potentially more active on social media.

The overwhelming majority of these counselling sessions were provided to girls, with 88% of the sessions involving females, 6% males, and 6% young people identifying as trans or non-binary.

Voices of Concern

A 14-year-old girl from Wales shared her experience with Childline: “I got a voice note off a girl at my school saying I’m ugly and that nobody will ever love me. I could hear her friends laughing in the background too – it was horrible. I’ve tried telling myself that I don’t care but in reality, I do. It’s like that voice note is always at the back of my head and it’s really affected how I view myself. I don’t feel comfortable sharing this with anyone else right now. I just want to get my confidence back.”

Similarly, an 18-year-old woman from Wales expressed her struggles: “I’ve always been insecure about my skin and how dark I am. I’m Asian and in our society, darker skin is seen as ugly and all that. I’ve always wanted to have lighter skin, and I hate that I’m even saying that, but it’s true. I literally use whitening creams and soaps but I still can’t get lighter. I don’t know what to do.”

Data Highlights Growing Concerns

Findings from Childline are supported by NHS data from a 2023 survey of children, which indicated that 27.9% of 11- to 16-year-olds thought they were fat when others said they were thin. This figure has risen from 22.8% in 2017.

Common themes in Childline counselling sessions on body image and eating disorders include:

Comparing themselves to friends, siblings, and social media figures.

Guilt around eating ‘bad’ foods or eating at all.

Struggling to manage weight or fitness without extreme measures.

Desires for cosmetic and surgical body changes.

Avoiding social situations due to body image issues.

Concerns about disordered eating patterns spiraling out of control.

Summer Challenges

Childline understands that the summer holiday can be particularly challenging for children dealing with body image or eating disorders.

The prospect of wearing more revealing clothing can increase pressure to alter their appearance.

Additionally, more time spent online during summer can expose children to content that negatively affects their self-image.

Children struggling with eating disorders might also find changes in their daily routines and eating habits during the summer difficult to manage.

Call for Stronger Protections

The NSPCC, in addition to supporting young people through Childline, is urging Ofcom to strengthen the Online Safety Act to better protect children from harmful content related to eating disorders and body image.

Kieran Lyons, Service Head of Childline, commented:

“Seeing a spike in contacts about body image issues and eating disorders in August shows us that the summer holidays can be a particularly tough time for some young people. This could be a result of them seeing more content online or on the television and being in situations that make them more anxious about their body image. Regardless of their situation or worries, Childline wants to remind all young people that our trained counsellors are here for them and that no child should feel like they are alone with any concerns they have.”