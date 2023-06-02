Chester Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Sulawesi Crested Macaque

Chester Zoo has welcomed a new member to its family – a rare Sulawesi crested macaque, one of the world's most endangered primates.

The birth, which occurred on 16 May, has been hailed as a significant step forward in the international conservation breeding programme.

The newborn, yet to be sexed or named, is the offspring of proud parents Rumple and Mamassa.

In the wild, these charismatic primates face numerous threats, including habitat loss due to deforestation, illegal logging, and the expansion of farming land.

Hunting and the illegal pet trade also pose significant risks.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) currently lists the species as critically endangered.

With fewer than 5,000 individuals estimated to remain in their natural habitat on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, and numbers having plummeted by around 80% in the last 30 years, primate experts say that every birth in conservation zoos helps to safeguard the species.

Mark Brayshaw, Head of Mammals at the zoo, expressed his delight at the new arrival. "Sulawesi crested macaques are highly sociable animals that live in large groups, and so the new baby is currently being passed around by mum Rumple to several other females, who are all sharing parenting duties, which is great to see," he said.

Mark further emphasised the importance of each birth for the species' survival. "Every birth is a step forward for the international conservation breeding programme that's working to safeguard the future of this critically endangered species."

"It also provides an opportunity to learn more about their behaviour, biology and social structures, which all helps to inform the efforts to protect the species globally."

The Sulawesi crested macaque, scientifically known as Macaca nigra, is native to the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

It is the most endangered of the seven macaque species that live in the rainforests on the island. The species is easily recognisable by the prominent tuft of hair on its head, known as a crest.

The conservation team at Chester Zoo is working tirelessly to protect these incredible creatures.

They are providing support to local communities, investigating the main causes of deforestation, and helping to protect the incredible diversity of animals living on the island of Sulawesi.

