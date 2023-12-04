Chester Zoo announces UK’s first immersive 360° exhibition showcasing the best of British wildlife

Visitors to Chester Zoo will soon be the first in the UK to experience the country's only 360°exhibition showcasing the very best of British wildlife.

Opening later this month, the new exhibition, Native: The Incredible World of British Wildlife, will feature 360° digital displays that will see visitors journey across the British Isles' dramatic coastlines and through its beautiful woodlands and grasslands.

Containing stunning footage of dolphins, seals, puffins, Scottish wildcats, beavers and many more incredible species – the experience contains stories captured by specialist filmmakers behind hit BBC and ITV wildlife documentaries.

The new exhibition also has an interactive discovery area where visitors can view live wildlife footage from the zoo's nature reserve, while learning how to set up their own camera traps and help protect and monitor UK species from their own homes.

The zoo is working with global immersive experience company Grande Experiences, who brought the hit underwater exhibition, Planet Shark: Predator of Prey, to more than 500,000 zoo guests earlier in the summer.

Helen Bradshaw, UK Regional Field Programme Manager at the zoo, said:

"For the first time ever, visitors to the zoo will be able to immerse themselves into an incredible 360° environment filled with many of our country's most iconic species, including colourful puffins, bottlenose dolphins, dam-building beavers and even the secret lives of the Scottish wildcat, with a few extra surprises in store too!

"Britain is one of the world's most nature-depleted nations and, as a wildlife conservation charity, we want to create a future where nature thrives and that starts right here at home in the UK. The launch of Native: The Incredible World of British Wildlife will help shine a much-needed spotlight on the very best that British wildlife has to offer and what we can all do, together, to ensure that it can be enjoyed for generations to come."

UK-based holiday resort company, Darwin Escapes, are supporting Chester Zoo's UK conservation work, including the launch of Native: The Incredible World of British Wildlife. The new exhibition will be unveiled to the public on Monday 18 December and is free with normal zoo admission.

To find out more information, visit: https://www.chesterzoo.org/native/

