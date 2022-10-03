Chester rogue traders – Flintshire man charged with fraud offences

Detectives from Cheshire Constabulary’s Economic Crime Unit have charged two men and a woman with fraud offences.

The charges relate to an investigation into rogue traders operating in Chester, which resulted in warrants at an address in Chester and one in Mold.

Three men and a woman were arrested as part of the raids. A 22-year-old was released without charge.

Andrew Lovell, 43, from Coppice Green, Elton was charged with two counts of fraud by false representation.

Madeline Lovell,41, of the same address was charged with fraud by false representation and money laundering.

Kevin Brown, 61, from Llys Ont Y Felin in Mold was charged with two counts of fraud by false representation and money laundering.

They all appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court on 1 October and were remanded into custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on 31 October.

