Chester Road closed near Hawarden Farm Shop following a collision
Update: Chester Road between Hawarden Farm Shop and Manor Lane remains closed following a collision earlier this morning.
Accident investigation work is currently being carried out.
Emergency services were called to the collision at around 07:30 this morning.
Earlier report: A road traffic collision has led to the closure of B5125 Chester Road between Hawarden and Broughton.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision which according to reports on social media is near Hawarden Farm Shop.
In an update on social media, North Wales Police said: “Please be aware that the B5125 Chester Road Broughton is closed due to a collision, from the roundabout near Airbus to the Village Farm Shop.”
