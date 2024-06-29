Chester Racecourse: preview and tips for Saturday’s seven race Summer Style Race Day

The Flat racing season is well underway as we head towards the start of July and Chester, the world’s oldest racecourse, hosts its latest meeting this weekend.

The Summer Style Raceday takes place at the track on Saturday afternoon, with racing getting underway at 1.50 with a maiden stakes before rounding off at 5.20 with a seven-runner fillies’ handicap.

Read below to see the latest Horse racing betting tips for the Chester card

The opener (1.50) sees ten runners take on the six furlong dash in class four for two-year-old’s with the runners making early inroads into their racing career. Sensoriam for trainer Dylan Cunham looked a good prospect on debut when third in a Windsor novice before being thrown in at the deep end at Royal Ascot at odds of 100/1 and fared as expected. He’s back up in trip here and in much calmer waters so should go well. Of his rivals, The Flying Seagull was second over course and distance two weeks ago so should be there or thereabouts once again.

Race two on the card (2.25) is a seven runner handicap in class four over the one mile and four furlong trip around the Chester track. Preference here heads to Bur Dubai, second to a subsequent winner on his penultimate start before a third at Hamilton to follow up and should be bang in there for trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy at Chester.

The third race of the afternoon (3.00) looks a very hot six furlong handicap in class three that will be run at a belting pace. Way To Dubai likes exactly that and Charlie Fellowes’ runner should enjoy this one while Old Chums, who won over course and distance last time out, will be among the front runners as well.

Seven runners will tackle the seven furlong handicap at 3.35 which marks the midway point of Chester’s Saturday card. The Jack Channon-trained Jungle Mac makes plenty of appeal in a very competitive race worth £20,384 to the winner, runner up at Newmarket last week which was a career-best performance. Sandown winner Sunfall is a big player from a very good draw while Al Shabab cannot be discounted either.

Clan Chieftain took his form up a notch when second in a Sailsbury handicap five weeks ago and is the play in race five on the card (4.10) ahead of Dreams Adozen, a very likeable sort who won three times last season and most recently at this track back in August.

A small field of four will take on the class three novice stakes at 4.45, the penultimate race of the afternoon with Bobby Bennu the standout for trainer Roger Varian, a Phoenix Of Spain gelding who was second in a Kewmpton novice earlier this month on racecourse debut.

Finally, the card comes to a close with a class three fillies handicap and seven runners will head to the stalls for the one mile and two furlong contest (5.20). Preference in the finale goes to Esmeray, who should be a leading player despite a 6lb rise as she bids for a hat-trick following wins at Lingfield and Pontefract in her last two starts for trainer Ralph Beckett.

Chester selections – Saturday

1.50 – Sensorium

2.25 – Bur Dubai

3.00 – Way To Dubai

3.35 – Jungle Mac

4.10 – Clan Chieftain

4.45 – Bobby Bennu

5.20 – Esmeray