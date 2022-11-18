Chester Race Company Appoint Steve Davies as Chief Operating Officer

Chester Race Company has announced that Steve Davies, currently Operations Director of Lancashire Cricket Club (Emirates Old Trafford) in Manchester, is joining as the new Chief Operating Officer for Chester and Bangor Racecourses.

The role will work closely with Chief Executive Officer, Louise Stewart to oversee operations of both racecourses and further develop the customer experience at both tracks.

Steve is a highly experienced and commercially focused leisure, tourism, and events operator.

As Operations Director of Emirates Old Trafford Steve has helped guide Lancashire Cricket and the ECB to embed an all-round guest experience that enhances visits beyond just the game of cricket.

Prior to this, Steve spent 15 years working for Merlin Entertainments as General Manager of Madame Tussauds and various other roles at Alton Towers and Chessington World of Adventures.

He oversaw the openings of the first Merlin Go Ape franchise, The Smiler and CBeebies Land at Alton Towers and helped bring live music concerts back to the theme park.

Commenting on Steve’s appointment, Louise Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of Chester Race Company said:

“I am thrilled that Steve is joining us. His experience in the sports, leisure and tourism industry, combined with his passion for customer experience and leadership will help to strengthen our team. We already have a brilliant team in place and with Steve in this senior leadership position we can continue to expand our race day offer and develop the customer experience even further.

“Steve will bring a fresh and exciting perspective to our business, and he will be supported in his role by myself and the senior management team. Steve will join us in the first quarter of 2023 and will play a big role in getting us ready for the 2023 racing season at Chester and supporting the team at Bangor on Dee.”

Steve added:

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the operations for Chester Race Company, this is a really exciting new role for me. I look forward to working with the team that I’ve heard so much about and hope to impart my knowledge and experience of working in stadiums and attractions to enhance the customer experience at Chester and Bangor-on-Dee even further.

“I’m excited about the move into the racing industry and look forward to working with shareholders, sponsors, owners and trainers, guests, the racecourse committees and the board and of course all of the amazing team to build on the success of both racecourses.”

