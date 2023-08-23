Chester Park and Ride – Changes to Upton timetable will boost punctuality

The timetable for Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Upton ‘PR3’ Park & Ride service will change in order to boost punctuality from 3 September 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The ‘PR3’ route was previously experiencing some delays but, following an analysis of current traffic levels in the city centre, timetable changes will be introduced to smooth journeys into the city centre and improve the punctuality of the service ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The service begins at 7am on Mondays to Fridays and from 8am on Saturdays. From 3 September, buses will operate as follows: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mondays to Saturdays – the service will operate every 15 minutes until 9am and buses will terminate at Chester Bus Interchange.

After 9am buses will operate every 20 minutes and terminate at Foregate Street stop BB.

Return buses will depart from Foregate Street stop BB at:

00, 20, 40 minutes past each hour until 7pm.

00, 20, 40 minutes past each hour until 7pm. Sundays and Bank Holidays – buses will operate every 15 minutes between 9.30am and 5.30pm and terminate at Foregate Street stop BB.

The Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Highways, Councillor Karen Shore said: “We’ve worked closely with our service provider, Stagecoach, to develop a new timetable that will work with the current traffic flows into the city at peak times, and during the day, to boost the punctuality of the service. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Please accept our apologies if the change in timings or stops causes any inconvenience but we hope these minor changes will mean passengers can enjoy the benefits of a more reliable and punctual service.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The benefits of using the Park and Ride include free Wi-Fi and USB charging, air conditioning, free parking for passengers and free travel for up to three accompanying children. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The service recently changed the way in which passengers purchase tickets to travel. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They can be now purchased from the bus driver instead of at the ticket machines. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Eight buses are used to run frequent services direct into the heart of the city from the three Park & Ride sites at Boughton Heath, Upton (Chester Zoo) and Wrexham Road. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Seaalmd Road Park and Ride remains closed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The vehicles are powered by ‘Euro 6’ low emission engines and are owned and operated by Stagecoach, on behalf of the Council. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information, please see the timetables on the Council’s website ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News