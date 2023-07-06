Chester FC slapped with FA misconduct charge following playoff semi-final disorder in May
Chester Football Club has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) due to crowd disorder during their National League North play-off semi-final against Brackley Town on May 7th.
The charge states that Chester FC did not ensure its spectators and supporters behaved in an orderly manner while at the match.
The accusations include improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, insulting, or provocative behaviour.
The Football Association’s decision to charge the club is part of its commitment to providing a safe, respectful environment at all football matches.
Any breach of these standards, as alleged in the case of Chester FC, is seen as a serious issue that warrants thorough investigation and potential consequences.
“We recognise the gravity of this issue and are continuing to support Cheshire Police’s investigation into the disorder,” said a spokesperson for Chester FC.
The club has accepted the FA’s misconduct charge, in alignment with their pledge to cooperate with the ongoing inquiry.
This incident is a blemish on what was a tightly contested playoff semi-final and emphasises the ongoing challenges football clubs face in ensuring fan behaviour meets the standards of respect and decency.
Trouble started shortly after the final whistle of Chester’s playoff semi-final match with Brackley Town on Sunday, 7 May.
Nearly 4,500 fans attended the game, with 240 having travelled from Brackley.
At the match’s end, a large number of Chester fans entered the pitch and attempted to access the away stand.
Police stepped in and the fans were prevented from accessing the stand, before being escorted from the stadium.
During the incident, several smoke bombs and other items were thrown towards the Brackley Town fans.
After exiting the stadium, some Chester fans also damaged coaches parked outside.
An investigation into the disorder has been launched by the police and there have been several appeals since to identify those involved in the trouble.
