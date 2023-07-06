Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 6th Jul 2023

Chester FC slapped with FA misconduct charge following playoff semi-final disorder in May

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester Football Club has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) due to crowd disorder during their National League North play-off semi-final against Brackley Town on May 7th. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charge states that Chester FC did not ensure its spectators and supporters behaved in an orderly manner while at the match. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The accusations include improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, insulting, or provocative behaviour. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Football Association’s decision to charge the club is part of its commitment to providing a safe, respectful environment at all football matches. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Any breach of these standards, as alleged in the case of Chester FC, is seen as a serious issue that warrants thorough investigation and potential consequences. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We recognise the gravity of this issue and are continuing to support Cheshire Police’s investigation into the disorder,” said a spokesperson for Chester FC. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The club has accepted the FA’s misconduct charge, in alignment with their pledge to cooperate with the ongoing inquiry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This incident is a blemish on what was a tightly contested playoff semi-final and emphasises the ongoing challenges football clubs face in ensuring fan behaviour meets the standards of respect and decency. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Trouble started shortly after the final whistle of Chester’s playoff semi-final match with Brackley Town on Sunday, 7 May. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nearly 4,500 fans attended the game, with 240 having travelled from Brackley. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At the match’s end, a large number of Chester fans entered the pitch and attempted to access the away stand. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police stepped in and the fans were prevented from accessing the stand, before being escorted from the stadium. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During the incident, several smoke bombs and other items were thrown towards the Brackley Town fans. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After exiting the stadium, some Chester fans also damaged coaches parked outside. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

An investigation into the disorder has been launched by the police and there have been several appeals since to identify those involved in the trouble. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Holywell’s 50-year wait for railway station rebirth hinges on UK Government pockets, Minister says
  • Theatr Clwyd’s family arts festival set to take over Wepre Park this weekend
  • Slow roll out and a lack of direction is hindering the development of digital health services in Wales

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Holywell’s 50-year wait for railway station rebirth hinges on UK Government pockets, Minister says

    News

    Theatr Clwyd’s family arts festival set to take over Wepre Park this weekend

    News

    Slow roll out and a lack of direction is hindering the development of digital health services in Wales

    News

    Jack Sargeant MS hosts E-Sports champions in Senedd showcase

    News

    Flintshire Secondary School partners with Chartered Accountants to foster future professionals

    News

    Police appeal: Missing Cheshire man could be in North Wales

    News

    Devastating bird flu outbreak decimating Flintshire Gull and Tern population raised in Senedd

    News

    Viva La Broughton! Good news for the Flintshire wing makers as Mexican airline signs 90 jet Airbus deal

    News

    Fire risk prompts Philips to recall Avent baby monitors

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn