Posted: Thu 15th Sep 2022

Cheshire Police recover drugs and cash following stop check on vehicle on M56

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Officers performing a stop check on a vehicle on the M56 in Cheshire have recovered a quantity of cash and drugs.

At around 9am on Wednesday 14 September, officers on regular patrol were on the M56 travelling towards Ellesmere Port when a stop check was performed on a BMW.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old man from Great Sutton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine).

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A quantity of drugs and cash were recovered from the BMW which has also been seized.

Following the arrest, officers searched an address in the Ellesmere Port area and recovered what are believed to be stolen items including clothing, electrical goods and homeware items.

Police are now making enquiries in relation to the items to establish the full circumstances

