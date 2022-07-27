Cheshire: M6 blocked in both direction near M56 following serious collision

The M6 is blocked in both directions near the M56 following a serious collision.

A car has collided and gone over the central reservation barrier between junctions 20 and j21, just prior to the Thelwall viaduct.

The incident “is affecting both northbound and southbound carriageways at the moment.” North West Motorway Police tweeted.

An air ambulance is reported to have landed at the scene, long queues are forming on either side of the closure.

Bad crash on M6 between 21 and 20 southbound. Air ambulance has just landed. #m6 pic.twitter.com/a4CuGv55b2 — John B (@Citizen_baker) July 27, 2022

National Highways posted on social media: “The M6 is closed in both directions between J20 (#M56) and J21 (#Warrington) following a serious collision involving a car that has collided and gone over the central reservation barrier. Emergency services and Traffic Officers are on scene.”

A traffic report for the area states: “All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to crash on M6 both ways between J20 M56 J9 (Lymm Interchange) and J21A M62 J10 (Croft Interchange). Air ambulance is in attendance.”

