Cheshire castle to welcome 10,000 visitors for Britain’s first ever Arenacross festival

The stunning 6,000-acre estate, in Tattenhall near Chester and Wrexham, will host AXFest over three days from September 15. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Organised by Bolesworth’s Managing Director of Events and Arenacross creator Matt Bates, a former Pro Motocross rider, the inaugural celebration is set to welcome more than 10,000 visitors and will serve as a spectacular prelude to the indoor motocross racing season, which begins in January. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

AXFest will feature three days and two nights of world-class motocross and SuperEnduro racing and Freestyle Motocross displays in the amphitheatre-style International Showjumping Arena, where an epic track will be built using 5,000 tons of dirt – more than 2,500 lorry loads! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The experience will also include onsite camping (Friday and Saturday night), a ‘thrillseekers funfair’, live shows, bike experiences for adults and kids of all ages, a huge range of retail and food and drink options, plus a live music stage with bands and DJs kicking off at night when the sport finishes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among the special guests already signed up to play are Mercury – one of the World’s leading Queen Tribute Bands and Rick Parfitt Jr and the RPJ Band on the Friday, followed the next night by a High on Heels Ibiza set and appearance by DJ, keyboard player and songwriter Sister Bliss, performing her Faithless DJ set. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The festival is going to be incredible, for fans of the sport and anyone wanting to experience one of the most exciting and exhilarating spectacles on two wheels in one of the most picturesque settings in the region,” said Matt. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our number one priority is to give visitors the opportunity to experience riding off-road for the first time; that’s why we’re linking up with manufacturers in setting up experience tracks for children and adults – motocross, eMountain bikes, electric motocross, trail, trials, enduro and adventure riding. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Bolesworth is known for a very different type of horsepower, so we are really excited to be transforming the international arena into a spectacular motocross venue for this very special event.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Bolesworth’s Managing Director Nina Barbour added: “The countdown is well and truly on, and excitement is building with plenty of people already getting their tickets for what promises to be an amazing weekend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This is the first of many major announcements we’re looking forward to making over the coming weeks, so make sure to keep an eye on our social channels for information about riders, teams, live shows and much more.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among the stars set to appear are reigning British Arenacross Champion Tommy Searle, who rides for GTCI Revo Kawasaki, and three-time SuperEnduro World Champion Billy Bolt, with more names to be announced soon. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Billy will join Tommy in designing a unique new challenge for the festival, a combined ArenaCross and SuperEnduro track, which has never been seen before in the sport. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The venue and the whole idea looks pretty epic, so it was a no-brainer when Matt asked me if I wanted to create an all-new SuperEnduro track and race,” said Billy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tommy added: “Coming to a venue like Bolesworth for an event like the Arenacross Festival is so different and it gives me, the other riders, teams and most importantly fans something to look forward to. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Arenacross is already a fantastic series but doing it in the summer with all the extra things to enjoy like things for kids and adults, live music and everything else is going to be amazing.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Following the success of Bolesworth International – which was visited by more than 17,000 people – and with so many exciting events in the pipeline, the future of the Estate is looking brighter than ever. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Early bird ticket prices, the cheapest available for both general admission and camping, will be held until July 31. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To enter the Arenacross Festival, visit https://www.goracemx. com/event.php?eid=6591; please note entries are now also open for Pro and Clubman riders to race SuperEnduro. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

