Celebrating their first anniversary: Made in Cymru are helping Welsh consumers shop local and support local artisans

The first destination for quality Welsh made products, Made in Cymru is celebrating one year since its launch. In that time, the site has grown to include a vast array of jewellery, home decor, clothing, art, health, beauty and more, all made by local Welsh artisans.

To celebrate its first anniversary, the site has partnered with a local charity, St David’s Hospice to raise funds to support local people living with life-limiting illnesses.

Made in Cymru are part of a new breed of online shopping platforms that champion and promote locally made products.

The decline of the high street and the growth of online sales has produced a new ecosystem where a community’s shopping spending no longer supports local businesses.

Made in Cymru is challenging the status quo and setting out a refreshing new vision for online shopping.

The platform curates locally made items for consumers to shop with confidence, knowing their money is staying in Wales.

Local online shopping is a relatively new phenomenon and a reaction to the global dominance of multinational shopping platforms.

Since the pandemic, our collective shopping habits are changing with more of us going online than ever before.

But consumers still want access to locally produced goods and a new wave of online retailers are finding ways to connect online shoppers with local producers.

As a percentage of total sales, internet retail has increased from 10% in 2012 to over 30% in 2022.

A survey conducted by Retail Economics and NatWest reported that 46% of consumers in the UK have gone online for purchases they used to make in-person before the pandemic.

Further research suggests, that despite the headlines, multinational shopping platforms aren’t the only online shopping destination. 70% of consumers are actively supporting local businesses by shopping online only, or a mix of online and in-store.

With Made in Cymru, consumers looking to support local Welsh makers no longer have to visit hundreds of separate sites.

The founders of Made in Cymru have carefully curated selection of diverse makers catering to most shopping whims.

Including over 2200 items by 500 different Wales based makers, they have brought the department store shopping experience to the internet.

To mark the first anniversary of www.madeincymru.com‘s online launch, the site is doubling down on its commitment to the Welsh community by donating to St David’s Hospice.

The total donation will be calculated as 5% of all website sales for the during the month of February.

The Welsh charity has annual running costs of over £5 million and receives less than 9% of its funding from the Welsh Government or Local Health Board.

Providing essential palliative care to people with a life-limiting or terminal illness, St David’s Hospice also supports carers, family members and close friends, through illness and bereavement.

Winner of the 2021 Welsh Enterprise eCommerce platform of the year, Made in Cyrmu’s commitment to the Welsh community and economy is a reflection of the country’s fierce pride in its artisans makers and culture. Finding a memorable gift, shopping local and supporting local artisans is easy at www.madeincymru.com