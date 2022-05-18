Deeside.com > News

CCTV images released after woman spat at and threatened on a North Wales train

Police believe the man captured in a CCTV image may have information about an incident where a woman on a train in North Wales was spat at and threatened.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 27 on a train to Llandudno Junction.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Do you recognise this man?”

“Officers would like to identify him after a woman was spat at and threatened while travelling on a train to Llandudno Junction.”

“On 27 March at around 6pm, the victim was travelling with a friend when three men sat behind them.”

“One of the men spat at her, which landed on the back of her head and the seat.”

“After moving from her seat and telling the conductor, the man followed her and proceeded to threaten her.”

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could assist their investigation.”

“Violence against women and girls will not be tolerated on the railway network.”

  • Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 446-270322. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



