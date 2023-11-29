Catalytic Converter theft alert for Deeside residents
Police have issued a warning to Deeside residents following a recent theft of a catalytic converter.
The theft occurred in the Aston area on 26th November. Police have launched an investigation and called for local residents to be extra vigilant.
Police are advising all local residents, especially those who have not used their vehicles since 26th November, to inspect them for any signs of a stolen catalytic converter.
Owen Prentice from North Wales Police said: “Obvious signs that your vehicle is missing its catalytic converter include a loud roar when starting the car, an increase in exhaust fumes, missing parts under the vehicle leading to the muffler, and uneven or spluttering acceleration.”
“If residents find evidence that their catalytic converter has been stolen, they are urged to phone 101 and report the crime.”
Thieves often target hybrid vehicles, as their converters contain higher quantities of valuable metals.
However, any vehicle can become a target. The theft process can take less than a minute, with stolen devices being sold through scrapyards, online, or even shipped overseas.
Police suggest parking vehicles in well-lit, public areas or inside a garage to deter potential thieves.
In situations where secure parking is not possible, positioning the vehicle in a way that makes the catalytic converter difficult to access can provide additional protection.
The police also recommend marking the catalytic converter with a forensic marker and registering it, making it more difficult for thieves to sell.
The police are urging residents to report any suspicious activities immediately.
In the event of a crime in progress, they should call 999.
For further information on vehicle security, residents can email owen.prentice@northwales.police.uk. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News