Cast announced for Theatr Clwyd’s Big Top Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto, Sleeping Beauty

As the summer comes to an end and the school year starts once again there is only one thing on everyone’s mind, PANTO! Today the cast for Theatr Clwyd’s annual Rock ‘n’ Roll panto has been announced. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Penned by the acclaimed writer, Christian Patterson, attendees can brace themselves for a whirlwind of humour and quick-witted repartees. For this season, in a novel twist, the panto will mesmerise audiences from beneath the canvas of a Big Top Tent. Christian, no stranger to Theatr Clwyd’s limelight, has previously showcased his acting prowess in productions like ‘The Rise and Fall of Little Voice’ and ‘Insignificance’. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among the returning cast are the delightful Phylip Harries as Nurse Nellie, award-winning villain Ben Locke as Mordecai, Alice McKenna as Fang, and other cherished characters. Joining the fray and making their debut on Theatr Clwyd’s stage are Theo Diedrick as Snarl, Emma Kinney as Beauty, and Ai Kumar as Cariad. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Behind the scenes, the creative juggernauts driving this mammoth production include Set and Costume Designer Adrian Gee, Choreographer Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster, and a host of other talented professionals. At the helm of direction are Theatr Clwyd’s Associate Directors, Francesca Goodridge and Daniel Lloyd, both of whom have an intimate history with the theatre’s pantos. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a joint statement, Francesca and Daniel conveyed their excitement: “Directing the legendary Theatr Clwyd pantomime is a dream realised for us. We promise a brand-new experience as the Big Top delivers a panto extravaganza like never before. Expect familiar faces, debut performances, timeless gags, and tunes to get your feet tapping.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The decision to host this year’s panto in the Big Top Tent comes as Theatr Clwyd undergoes re-development. This impressive tent boasts seating for over 900 patrons, offering an intimate and immersive experience. Moreover, Theatr Clwyd stands out as one of the four theatres nationwide crafting sets, props, scenery, and costumes entirely in-house. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With a staggering 18,000 tickets already sold, prompt booking is advisable. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sleeping Beauty will dazzle audiences at Theatr Clwyd (Big Top) from 30th November 2023 to 6th January 2024. Accessible performances are also available. Tickets start at £15 and can be obtained from Theatr Clwyd Box Office or their official website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News