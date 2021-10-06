Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 6th Oct 2021

Capsized vessel and a yacht aground – two callouts for Flint’s volunteer Coastguard rescue team

Flint’s volunteer Coastguard rescue team responded to two incidents in quick succession on the River Dee this afternoon.

The team were first called out just after 12.30pm to reports of a capsized vessel near Greenfield Docks.

An RNLI lifeboat from West Kirby was also scrambled.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said: “On scene, Flint CRT got eyes on and guided the lifeboat to the casualties positions.”

“After an investigation by the lifeboat crew, it became apparent that the vessel had not been recently occupied.”

“The boat was then uprighted and transferred back to Greenfield Dock slipway, where members of Flint CRT recovered it back to top of the car park.”

“Holyhead MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre) were happy that no persons were in danger and as a result all assets stood down.”

The team were then immediately re-tasked by Holyhead MRCC this time to a yacht aground near Flint Point.

“On this occasion, the crew of RNLI Flint Lifeboat also launched.”

“With both units now on scene, it was evident that a tow could not be established by the lifeboat crew due to the current tidal conditions.”

“As a result, the vessel was secured as best we can where another attempt may be made to recover it at a later date. Both teams stood down.” Flint Coastguard said.  



