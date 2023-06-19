Cancer awareness campaigns must target deprived communities, MS Mark Isherwood says

North Wales MS Mark Isherwood has made a public plea to the Welsh Health Minister, advocating for an expansion of existing cancer awareness campaigns to target the most deprived communities in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This follows the release of a recent report on cancer inequalities induced by socio-economic deprivation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The report, entitled “ALL THINGS BEING EQUAL? Inquiry into cancer inequalities in Wales caused by socio-economic deprivation”, was published last week by the Cross-Party Group (CPG) on Cancer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It found that those residing in the poorest areas of Wales are both more likely to develop cancer and to receive a later diagnosis. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Isherwood, a member of the CPG on Cancer, addressed these alarming findings in a recent Short Debate in the Welsh Parliament on Cancer Inequalities in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He called upon the Health Minister to heed the report’s recommendation for targeted cancer awareness campaigns. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Highlighting the barriers deprived communities often encounter throughout their cancer journey, Mr Isherwood stressed the importance of early diagnosis. “Recognising the signs and symptoms of cancer is critical to seeking help from a GP, getting an early diagnosis, and starting treatment,” he said. “Any delays can have a detrimental impact on health outcomes.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The North Wales MS thus urged the Health Minister to prioritise cancer awareness in deprived communities. “Can the Welsh Government commit to investing in regular cancer awareness campaigns to address the barriers to diagnosis that those from deprived communities face?” he asked. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Isherwood further advocated for a collaboration between the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales. The aim, he said, is to “ensure a roll out of targeted symptom awareness campaigns”, so that “those from the most deprived communities in Wales are not left behind.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

