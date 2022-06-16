Campaign launched by a Flintshire high school that pledges to ensure no student goes into an exam hungry

A campaign launched by a Flintshire high school that pledges to ensure no student goes into an exam hungry has been hugely successful thanks to the support of the local community and businesses.

The brainchild behind Ysgol Treffynnon’s ‘Take the Weight’ Facebook campaign, with the tagline #taketheweight, is Anneke Perrett, business manager.

The idea is that for £30, an individual, group or business can sponsor a breakfast session during the exam season, and, in return, the sponsor can come into school and have a photo taken standing under the ‘Inspire, Challenge, Succeed’ sign as though they are taking the weight of it.

If they are unable to go to the school, the sponsor can nominate teachers or staff from the school for the photo which is then featured on Facebook with a ‘thank you’ to the sponsor.

Mrs Perrett said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed by the response to the campaign. We have received sponsorship from numerous businesses but also local residents, it has been really heartwarming to see how much people want to help our students at this stressful time.

“So far, we have received almost £500, and the campaign shows no sign of slowing down. It has been brilliant for our students and has generated so much engagement with our whole community.

“I would just like to thank everyone for their generosity, especially considering the difficult economic climate at the moment. ”

“It has been fantastic to see the difference having a good breakfast has made to our exam students, it has really set them up and helped them to feel more focused and positive.”

Amongst just some of the most recent sponsors are: Matt Hilliker from Achieve More Training Ltd. who sponsored 10 sessions; Christina McMinn, Chair of Governors; Norma Collin, governor; David Roberts, Area Manager, Harlech Foodservice Ltd.; Julian Lewis, a local resident who works with children with additional learning needs (ALN); Holywell Town Councillors; and Ruth and Laura from SoulSister Wellness who work closely with Ysgol Treffynnon students and said ‘we would love for our donation to go towards a student who needs it most. We know the right person will be chosen to receive what is needed.’

John Weir, headteacher, said: “The magnificent response from our community confirms not only the generosity but the close-knit nature of Holywell.

“I’m so proud of our Year 11 and Year 10 students who are taking GCSE exams this year. It’s been a tough GCSE journey for them, and the response to the ‘Take the Weight’ campaign lets them know that the community is supporting them and wishing them well.”

“Thank you to all our sponsors, and a huge thank you to Anneke for creating and organising this campaign.”

[Image: The ALN team nominated by Julian Lewis]