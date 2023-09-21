Call for urgent launch of Welsh Government’s Warm Homes Programme

A North Wales politician has called on the Welsh Government to launch its new Warm Homes programme as a matter of urgency.

With the winter months fast approaching there are growing concerns about the impact the cost-of-living will have on households who could be forced to once again choose between heating and eating.

North Wales MS and Chair of the Cross-Party Group on Fuel Poverty and Energy Efficiency in the Senedd, Mark Isherwood, has urged the Welsh Government to provide an update on how it intends to launch its new Warm Homes programme, including the successor to the Nest fuel poverty scheme.

Mr Isherwood recently told the Minister for Social Justice and Chief Whip that the schemes need to be prioritised, highlighting the call from National Energy Cymru for them to be operational "as soon as possible".

"Unless we recognise that the energy price crisis was made in the Kremlin, we'll never be able to tackle this responsibly," said Mr Ishwerwood.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

"During the most recent meeting of the Cross-Party Group on Fuel Poverty and Energy Efficiency, I asked the Climate Change Minister how likely it was that the Welsh Government's new Warm Homes programme, including the successor scheme to the Nest fuel poverty scheme, would be up and running before this winter.

"The Minister replied it was very difficult to say and it would depend on the outcome of the procurement, who the contractors are, and how much tooling-up they'd got to do.

"As we're now nearing the winter months, National Energy Action Cymru have called for the Welsh Government to ensure their new demand-led scheme to replace Nest is operational as soon as possible and stated that in future years, it'll be vital the scheme receives as much funding as possible.

"Could this Minister therefore provide an update on when the Welsh Government now intends to launch its new Warm Homes programme, including the successor to Nest?"

The Minister replied: "The invitation to tender for our new Warm Homes programme demand-led scheme has recently been issued.

"We're on track to move to contract award and begin mobilisation this year. We'll continue to provide free advice on energy-saving measures to those who need it, signposting households.

"But, can I just say again—and you know this across this Chamber—that the next iteration of the Warm Homes programme will focus on the worst first, meaning that eligible families living in the least energy efficient homes will receive support to improve the fabric of their homes and improvements to their heating systems."

