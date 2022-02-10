Call for end of all coronavirus restrictions ahead of outcome of Welsh Government’s 21 day review

The Welsh Conservatives have called for all the remaining coronavirus restrictions to be removed.

Tomorrow the Welsh Government is set to announce the outcome of its three weekly review into the last remaining measures in place in Wales.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan confirmed on Tuesday that face coverings and covid passes would be up for discussion by the cabinet.

Ahead of tomorrow’s press conference the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, has called for all restrictions to be scrapped.

The last remaining restriction of a legal requirement to self isolate after testing positive in England is expected to end this month.

Andrew RT Davies has called on the Welsh Government to follow and announce similar tomorrow.

He said: “Thanks to the excellent vaccination programme and everyone’s hard work, the trend of infections, hospitalisations, and deaths is downwards, a positive progression that shows the diminishing threat of the pandemic.

“Given these positive developments and the success of the vaccination campaign, this must mean that our freedoms in Wales are returned in full without delay.

“Vaccine passports, facemasks in schools, and all remaining business restrictions should be scrapped tomorrow. The First Minister should also provide a date for the removal of all Covid laws, including the mandatory need to isolate.

“It’s also imperative the Labour Government in Cardiff Bay ensures the NHS recognises this return to normal, with staff being redeployed from the booster rollout back to frontline services, but with plans drawn up for an orderly and regularised future vaccination programme.

“As we look to the future, we must emphasise the role of self-responsibility when it comes to measures against Covid and ensure we build back better our NHS, economy, and schools.

“The First Minister should also end his blocking of an independent, Wales-specific inquiry to ensure all those who suffered due to lockdowns or the virus get the answers they deserve.”

Mr Drakeford was due to announce the results of the latest review on Friday, however it was confirmed this morning that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething will instead the the Welsh Government press conference on Friday afternoon at 12:15pm.