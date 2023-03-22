Caffi Isa receives £10,000 grant for improv project that supports young people who feel isolated

The Member of the Senedd for Delyn, Hannah Blythyn has seen first-hand the impact of work funded through The National Lottery to support children and young people’s activities in her constituency. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Caffi Isa, located in Mynydd Isa, Flintshire with the support of The National Lottery Community Fund, were recently awarded a £10,000 grant to develop their Isa Improv project. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over the next year 12 months the grant will help Caffi Isa continue the scheme for young people who feel isolated and need assistance to reach their potential. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The grant will allow the project to offer weekly improvisation workshops and increase the confidence, wellbeing, and sense of community of the beneficiaries who express interest in pursuing careers in performing arts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The organisation has also benefited from a £8,547 grant in 2021 that helped to re-engage their local community who were affected by the COVID 19 pandemic by establishing volunteer groups to run a series of events. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sarah Parker, Caffi Isa commented: “The support of The National Lottery has enabled us to help our local community where it really matters following an isolating time for so many people.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our activity groups, such as knitting, book club, and craft groups are thriving again. We even have a few new groups, and the Isa Improv project has really begun to make a difference to the young people taking part, thanks to the expertise of Stand Tall CIC” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hannah Blythyn said: “It was great to have the chance to hear first-hand the difference that lottery funding will make in practice, supporting ‘Stand Tall Improv” to in turn support and empower local young people aged 10-16years.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I look forward to seeing how the project based at the fab Caffi Isa goes from strength to strength in the future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

John Rose, Wales Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the great work that Caffi Isa offer in their community.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re pleased that National Lottery players have enabled the team at Caffi Isa to make such a difference in their community.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

