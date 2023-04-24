Cadw: Wales’ historical sites on track for full recovery as visitor numbers surge post-covid

Visitor numbers to Cadw sites across Wales have made an impressive recovery in the 2022/23 financial year, reaching 92% of pre-Covid levels. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over 1.1 million visits were made to 23 staffed Cadw sites between April 2022 and March 2023, with an estimated additional one million visits to unstaffed locations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As a result, commercial income for Cadw has risen to a record £9.6m, surpassing the pre-Covid level of £8m. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Conwy Castle remains the most popular site, welcoming 227,000 visits in the last year, marking a 5% increase compared to pre-Covid levels. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The largest increase, however, was observed at St. David’s Bishop’s Palace, where visits soared by 49% compared to pre-pandemic numbers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With recent improvements in visitor facilities at Caernarfon Castle and ongoing work at Caerphilly Castle, Cadw anticipates a bumper year in 2023. Visitor numbers over the recent Easter holiday already exceeded the equivalent pre-pandemic period. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The increased commercial income will help support Cadw’s crucial work in conserving and protecting Wales’ outstanding heritage for present and future generations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Recent conservation projects include the completion of major work at Coety Castle in Bridgend and Neath Abbey. Last week, Cadw announced the acquisition of the only visible surviving court of the medieval Welsh Princes at Llys Rhosyr. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In March, the Senedd passed groundbreaking legislation aimed at making the law for conserving and protecting historic sites of national importance more accessible and better understood. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, welcomed the positive figures: “After an extremely difficult few years, we are well on track to make a full and record-breaking recovery.” Bowden also highlighted the Welsh Government’s commitment to conserving and protecting Wales’ rich historic sites for the benefit of current and future generations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

