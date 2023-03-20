Cadw announces family-friendly Easter events at historic sites

Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, has announced a range of family-friendly events taking place at its historic sites over the Easter bank holiday weekend (8-10 April 2023). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With over 20 events happening across Wales, there is something for the whole family to enjoy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One of the highlights of the bank holiday weekend will be the Medieval Easter Weekend at Beaumaris Castle on 8-9 April. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This event will feature living history displays with knights combat, archery, and medieval activities such as historical tented villages with medieval cooking, trading, and crafts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On Easter Sunday itself, families can enjoy Easter egg hunts and trails at more than 10 Cadw sites, with chocolate prizes on offer for younger visitors. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, said, “Our spectacular monuments will be open to all across the Easter weekend, providing exciting opportunities for people to discover the best of Wales during the Year of Trails. With many of the sites offering a variety of lively events, including on Easter Sunday itself, families will be able to engage with their heritage in a fun and interactive way. We can be sure our historic monuments will live up to the expectations of history seekers heading to Wales this year.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cadw membership offers free entry to events and unlimited access to over 100 historical sites across Wales. For those interested in attending the events, Cadw’s website, cadw.gov.wales, has a full lineup of seasonal events. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Harlech Castle and Criccieth Castle are among the top 10 places recommended for visitors to experience the sights, sounds, and smells of historic Wales this Easter. At Harlech Castle, visitors can meet knights and squires, while Criccieth Castle offers visitors the opportunity to discover the stories of Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cadw’s Easter events are a perfect way for families to enjoy Wales’ history and culture. The events provide an opportunity for visitors to experience Wales’ rich heritage in a fun and interactive way. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News