Business took flight at an event in Deeside showcasing top names in the global aerospace arena

Business took flight at an event showcasing top names in the global aerospace arena.

Hosted by Coleg Cambria Deeside, the Aerospace Wales Expo was organised to unlock supply chain opportunities, uniting key speakers, delegates, and suppliers from across the UK.

It was also a chance for learners at Cambria to meet industry leaders and discuss future career pathways.

Wales is a centre of excellence for aerospace manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) related activities, employing more than 23,000 people.

Following a successful inaugural launch of the event at Cambria in 2019, Vice Principal for Technology, Engineering and Construction, Nick Tyson, said it was a fantastic platform for both the students, the supply chain, and international companies.

He added: “The college has a long-standing partnership with Aerospace Wales so it’s great to see the return of the Expo and to have so many incredible organisations from a wide range of industries here today.

“It was also an opportunity to demonstrate the cutting-edge facilities we have at Deeside and for businesses, educators and organisations in the supply chain to network and forge relationships, which all has a positive impact on the economy.”

Together with Nu-Tech Exhibitions and Events, Aerospace Wales also held a conference featuring presentations on the supply chain and new technologies, followed by one-to-one meetings among buyers and end users and a ‘Capability Showcase’ display focused on tech transfer, innovation, and engineering.

Nu-Tech Managing Director Lisa Jones-Taylor said: “We were really pleased with the level of attendance and networking that was achieved at this year’s event, which was even bigger than the inaugural Expo of 2019.

“It’s clear to us that despite the complications surrounding the pandemic, delegates and participating exhibitors were still keen to interact in a safe face-to-face environment.

“This is where contacts can be made, discussions can be held, and equipment can be demonstrated – all of which is the precursor of supporting UK industry.”

