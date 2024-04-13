Burglary alert: Tools worth thousands stolen from containers in Deeside

North Wales Police have reported a significant burglary in the Garden City/Sealand area, where three containers were forcefully opened and tools valued at thousands of pounds were stolen.

The incident has prompted urgent advice from the force as they call on the community to bolster their security measures.

The police are advising residents and business owners to install CCTV systems that comprehensively cover all areas where valuables are kept.

They recommend enhancing lighting around storage areas and evaluating the quality of padlocks used on sheds, outbuildings, and containers.

Furthermore, they suggest employing ground anchors to secure tools and valuable equipment, recommending a robust chain and padlock as added measures.

In an effort to make stolen items traceable, the police are urging the public to register their belongings on “Immobilise,” a free national property register widely used by UK police forces.

A significant tool in the fight against property crime is SmartWater, a forensic marking kit that works similarly to DNA. Each bottle of SmartWater contains a unique chemical code that remains embedded in the solution, marking up to 80 items.

This invisible solution, which glows bright green under UV light, allows for stolen or lost items to be traced back to their rightful owner.

In a bid to increase the uptake of this innovative technology, North Wales Police are offering a substantial discount on SmartWater kits.

Residents and sole traders in North Wales can access the kits for £25, significantly reduced from the usual price of £59.50.

wedontbuycrime@northwales.police.uk with your name, address and that you are requesting the SmartWater discount code