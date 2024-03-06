Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 6th Mar 2024

Budget 2024: Chancellor expected to announce a 2% cut in National Insurance

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce a 2% cut in National Insurance for 27 million workers in the UK.

This afternoon’s budget could be among the final major opportunities to influence undecided voters ahead of a general election, the date of which remains unannounced.

The National Insurance reduction, the second in less than four months, is set to be the highlight of today’s spring budget.

The 2p in the pound cut aims to deliver an average saving of £450 for employees.

According to media reports, Chancellor Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have decided against reducing income tax rates, influenced by recent adjustments from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The OBR, an independent fiscal watchdog, has significantly lowered the fiscal headroom available for the government, from about £30 billion in December to just £12.8 billion. This adjustment is due to higher government borrowing costs and lower-than-expected tax receipts.

Choosing national insurance cuts over income tax reductions reflects not just the difference in cost—£10 billion a year for national insurance compared to £13.7 billion for income tax—but also concerns about potential inflation.

Moreover, reducing income tax would benefit a wider demographic, including pensioners, making it more expensive.

Expected announcements also include a new levy on vaping and an increase in tobacco duty, potentially generating around £500 million annually, there will also be a freeze fuel duty for another year.

According to The Times, “The chancellor is considering reducing projected increases for future public spending from 2 per cent to 0.75 per cent, despite warnings that this could lead to significant reductions for unprotected departments.”

Welsh Finance Minister Rebecca Evans has stressed the urgent need for investment in public services and addressing the ongoing cost-of-living crisis by advocating for adjustments to Universal Credit to ensure people can cover essential costs.

Additionally, the unified call from all parties in the Senedd for greater budgetary flexibility underscores the pressing need for investment to strengthen the economy and support public services.

Ms. Evans stated, “The Chancellor’s priority must be the essential investment required for public services we all depend on. This includes more funding for pay and public sector pensions. We’ve made tough decisions in Wales to prioritise funding for crucial services. In contrast, the UK Government’s current spending plans suggest a real-term cut to NHS funding in England next year.”

“Not increasing funding for public services in the Autumn Statement has put hospitals, schools, and other essential services under tremendous strain, severely affecting their future viability. This trend must be reversed.”

“The cost of living crisis persists. After a decade of welfare reforms, the social security safety net is insufficient. The UK Government should urgently respond to the calls from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and Trussell Trust for an Essentials Guarantee. This would adjust the Universal Credit standard allowance to a level that ensures people can afford their basic needs.”

“Despite the Chancellor’s previous Budget being touted as ‘a Budget for growth’, the economy is now smaller than it was last year. Immediate action is needed to enhance productivity and foster an investment-friendly environment to support living standards and public services.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Public Notice Advert

CQLCP

Latest News

  • Police & Crime Commissioner and cyber experts backing online gaming safety campaign
  • Chester Market chosen to host international Love Your Local Market campaign launch as footfall passes three million
  • Poverty and financial hardship the “new normal” for thousands of Welsh families warns think thank

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Police & Crime Commissioner and cyber experts backing online gaming safety campaign

    News

    Chester Market chosen to host international Love Your Local Market campaign launch as footfall passes three million

    News

    Poverty and financial hardship the “new normal” for thousands of Welsh families warns think thank

    News

    Marks and Spencer food store to open at the Countess of Chester Hospital

    News

    Mother of twins urges more people in Wales to become lifesaving blood donors

    News

    Farmers’ convoy protests against Welsh Government reforms on A494 in Deeside

    News

    Deeside based supermarket chain Iceland is banning mums from its stores on Mother’s Day

    News

    A494 Deeside: 17 nights of ‘essential’ works will see lane closures in both directions

    News

    Welsh Parliament faces crunch votes on Senedd expansion electoral reform

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn