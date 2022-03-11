Buckley: Minister says 20mph speed limit on Liverpool Road “to be looked at again“

The Welsh government minister responsible for transport has said he is “willing to look again” at the 20mph speed limit implemented on Liverpool Road in Buckley. There has been uproar in the town which is one of eight ‘pilots’ areas where 20mph is now the national default speed limit on residential roads and “busy pedestrian streets.”

New 20mph speed limits came into force on Monday, 28 February, in Buckley, Drury, Burntwood, Alltami, New Brighton, Mynydd Isa, and Bryn Baal.

Residents say they were not consulted properly on the move despite Flintshire council stating an “extensive period of informal consultations with the local communities as well as the undertaking of the required statutory consultation.” The Welsh government has said making 20mph the default speed limit in residential areas across Wales will help to reduce accidents, and save lives. But residents have said the wrong roads are being targeted such as Liverpool Road, the main road through Buckley linking it with Ewloe and the A494. The largest 20mph pilot begins today in north Cardiff, ahead of that, results of a Welsh government consultation have revealed that over half of those responding said they were not in favour of a 20mph speed reduction. Just over 6,000 responses were received – 47% were in favour of reducing the speed limit and 53% were against.

In a press release issued as part of the Cardiff roll out, deputy minister for climate change, with responsibility for transport, Lee Waters said: “As with any cultural change we know it takes time to win hearts and minds and inevitably we will face some challenges, but I am confident that if we all work together we can make the necessary changes that will benefit us now and in the future. ”

Asked specifically about Buckley and Liverpool Road on BBC Radio Wales this morning, Mr Waters said: “In the issue of Buckley, and in other areas, as I said at the beginning, we’ve changed the order of things.”

“We think 20 (mph) is a default, but you can make a case for 30 (mph).”

Every area in Wales, before this comes in later on next year, will have a chance to say, this road makes sense to be 20 (mph), but actually, this one should be an exception.”

“Mr Waters said: “There is a series of tests we will set for when you should make an exception, and that’s one of the things we’re trailing.”

“Now clearly we’re hearing very strongly in Buckley that they think Liverpool Road through the town should be a 30 (mph).”

The minister said he has been talking this week to Councillor Ian Roberts, the leader of Flintshire council, “who is saying to us, we’re not sure we got this right, would you be willing to look again at it.”

“I have written to him this morning to say we were willing to look again, in the case of Buckley at Liverpool Road and should that be outside of the consultation.” He said.

“That’s why we’re trialling it, we haven’t brought it in one big bang across Wales, we’ve picked eight areas where we’re going say we’ll experiment with different bits.”

“We’ll learn from it and we’ll use that learning to change the main rollout next year.” He added.

Mr Waters also revealed a fixed speed camera will also be used in Buckley, he said: “We’re going to be working with the police as part of these trials in looking at different ways of enforcing (the speed limit).

“Until now I think it’s fair to say the police haven’t really been prioritising it.”

“They are now willing to come along with us on this journey to say road safety and speeds are something we prepared to put some effort into.”

“So we’re trying different approaches, for example in Buckley we’re launching a scheme using a fixed speed camera.” He said.