Posted: Sun 11th Aug 2024

Buckley: Hawkesbury Little Theatre submits plans permanent dressing room extension

Hawkesbury Little Theatre, a beloved volunteer-run venue in Buckley, has submitted plans for a permanent extension to replace its temporary dressing rooms.

The theatre, which has been a cornerstone of the community for over 65 years, is a registered charity and has been relying on a cabin-style structure for its dressing and changing facilities.

The theatre’s management had previously applied to Flintshire Council in 2022 to renew temporary planning permission for the cabin, but faced resistance from planning officers.

Concerns were raised about the impact of the temporary structure on the character and appearance of the nearby Hawkesbury Hall, a listed building.

The potential denial of permission sparked fears that the theatre might be forced to close, as the portable building currently serves as the only space for actors to change into their costumes.

Since 1984, Buckley Theatre Club has performed numerous pantomimes and plays at the Little Theatre, with this year’s “Dick Whittington” panto enjoying a sold-out run.

The theatre secured a long-term lease from Flintshire County Council in 2001, and annual planning permissions for the changing room cabin were granted from 2004 until 2017.

However, only temporary consent was given for the facilities to remain in place until June 2025, allowing the theatre time to find a permanent solution.

The newly submitted plans, currently in the consultation phase, propose a permanent extension to the rear of the stage.

The design includes three dressing rooms, each equipped with two toilets, providing much-needed space and improving the visual impact on the historic surroundings.

A decision on the plans is expected by the end of September.

The outcome could be crucial for the theatre’s future, determining whether it can continue to serve as a cultural hub for the Buckley community.

