Buckley funeral directors conversion to flats denied by Flintshire Council

Plans to turn a former funeral directors in Buckley into apartments have been refused amid concerns that residents would be crammed in too closely.

An application was submitted in December last year to convert the old RD Davis & Son Funeral Directors into five flats.

The proposals by EMW Developments would also have seen five parking spaces and a new access point created onto Brunswick Road.

However, permission for the scheme has been rejected by officials from Flintshire Council due to fears about the “over development” of the site.

In a report, planning officer Alison Dean said: “The general principle of residential development on this windfall site, within the settlement boundary, would typically be supported in policy terms.

“In addition, it is considered that there would be no adverse effect on the highway.

“However, the living conditions of occupiers would be adversely affected due to over development of the site and insufficient separation distances.

“Combined with the proposed parking areas squeezed into the courtyard on site, it would lead to an adverse effect on the character and appearance of the locality. The application is accordingly recommended for refusal.”

Ms Dean highlighted the narrowness of the site and the fact that two of the apartments would have directly faced each other.

She said two further flats would have overlooked the side of an existing home to the west of the plot.

She said: “Whilst it can be noted that the area is built up, and historical separation distances between dwellings are typically lower than the standards currently set out, the distance measured vertically between habitable rooms of units one and five are way below the 22 metre guideline.

“In addition, the close proximity and angle of living room windows of units four and five would lead to direct views into those rooms, leading to a lack of privacy for the occupants.

“The proposals are therefore considered over development of the site and would have an adverse effect on the living conditions of occupiers.”

The proposals were refused under delegated powers given to council officers to decide on minor planning applications.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter