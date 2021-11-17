Buckley Fire: “We don’t really know what to say, everything’s gone” Berwyn Books issue statement after devastating blaze

The shocked owners of a commercial unit in Buckley that was home to a book shop have said the future of the business is now uncertain.

A huge fire that broke out at a large commercial warehouse on Spencers Industrial Estate on Wednesday.

Eight fire appliances attended the blaze involving two units at the industrial estate just after 5pm.

An aerial ladder platform, high volume pump and an incident command unit were also mobilised.

At the height of the incident up to 50 firefighters battled the blaze at the warehouse containing thousands books.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Berwyn Books said:

“As I’m sure many of you are aware, there was a fire at our shop last night.”

“We’d love to tell you it was only a small incident, but unfortunately that’s not the case. ”

“The fire spread across the whole premises.”

“We don’t really know what to say, except everything’s gone. We just want to let everyone know the situation.”

“Obviously, the shop is closed. As of now, everything is on hold, and we don’t know what is going to be happening in the future.”

“If you placed an order with us online, we are currently working through contacting everyone to refund you your money. Please bear with us while we do this.”

The statement goes on to say: “We are extremely fortunate that no one was in the building at the time, and all our team, though obviously distraught at these events, are physically safe and well.”

“We also want to say thank you to the Fire Department.”

“Dozens of officers worked all night to stop the fire, they were all lovely and did everything they could to help.”

“We will try to update you all we have more information.”

“Until then, we ask for your patience and consideration during this awful time.”

Speaking to BBC Wales this morning, Dave Roberts, Station Manager from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said when firefighters arrived it was a ‘well-developed fire.”

He said: “We had eight fire engines in attendance, an aerial ladder platform, a high volume pump supplying water and the incident command unit from Rhyl.”

Mr Roberts said the fire is “now under control, two fire engines and the aerial platform remain at scene this morning.

He said: “We are having difficulties with the structural collapse in the building of present.”

“I’d like to thank the crews for all their hard work and bring the fire under control.”

He said he’d also, “like to thank local residents for their patience throughout the night, they were initially asked to keep the windows closed, however, the incident is reduced to such an extent that we’re comfortable relaxing those conditions.”

Mr Roberts confirmed there were no injuries, he said “thankfully nobody has been hurt, the fire has however destroyed the two units.

In a statement this morning, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Firefighters remain at the scene this morning monitoring remaining hotspots and North Wales Police are also in attendance to manage the traffic.”

“A cause for the fire has not yet been confirmed.”

[Photos: NWFRS]