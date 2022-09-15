Buckley ‘eyesore’ could be converted into apartments if plans are given green light

A potential ‘eyesore’ in Buckley could be converted into apartments if plans are given the go ahead.

Flintshire Council has received a change of use application for the former electrical supplies shop on Mold Road in the town centre.

The application seeks to alter the use of the building from retail to residential, with proposals to create six one-bedroom apartments.

If plans are given the green light, a one storey extension would be made to the roof of the building.

According to a supporting statement submitted with the planning documents, the site and building has been “part vacant for 25 to 30 years” with the last part that was occupied now vacant for the last five years.

The site has been on the market for its current use for at least three years, with no interest from any buyer or lessee taking it on for its current use, according to the agents acting on behalf of the applicant.

The statement adds: “It is clear that the building has no long term retail/business use and will eventually become an eyesore in this central location.

“The applicant is therefore seeking to improve the building aesthetically and giving it a sustainable future use a residential development.

“This proposal consists of a conversion and extension of a vacant building to be brought into residential use, in what is a sustainable area.

“The conversion will provide much needed housing in this area, whilst also improving visual appearance and physical fabric of the building. The proposal will improve the site and its surroundings.”

According to the plans, there would be no additional parking created as part of the proposed redevelopment.

The planning statement adds: “The site is located within a town centre and therefore both public parking and sustainable transport options are available to the further occupiers.

“It is therefore considered that there will be no formal parking required as part of the proposal, however there is an area identified on the site plan that could be used for parking if deemed necessary.”

A decision will be made on the proposals by Flintshire Council’s planning committee at a future date.

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

