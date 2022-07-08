Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 8th Jul 2022

Updated: Fri 8th Jul

BT broadband problems reported in Deeside area

BT Broadband customers in parts of Deeside have been hit with intermittent service problems today.

Several outages have taken place during the morning leaving users cut off from the internet for a short period of time.

BT has sent a message to customers, it states: “We have detected a problem affecting broadband service in your area.”

“Our network suppliers are working to restore service and we estimate the service will be restored by 16:51, 08/07.”

“Thank you for your patience whilst the problem is resolved.”

Downdetector provides an overview of the current status it shows there was a peak in reported issues at 11.17am.

For a quick overview of the current service, BT Broadband customers can input their landline number on Service Status page.

This will tell you if there are any current issues in your area.

BT Service Status

