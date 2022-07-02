Deeside.com > News

Broughton: China signs massive deal for nearly 300 Airbus jets worth £31bn

Airbus has won an order for nearly 300 jets from Chinese state airlines in what has been described as one of the plane makers’ “biggest-ever orders.”

Air China said it has signed an agreement with Airbus on Friday to buy 64 A320neo aircrafts, and its holding subsidiary Shenzhen Airlines also signed an agreement with Airbus on Friday to purchase 32 A320neo aircrafts.

Meanwhile, Shanghai-based China Eastern announced that it has signed an agreement with Airbus on Friday in Shanghai to purchase 100 A320neo aircraft.

Guangzhou-based China Southern Airlines also announced on Friday that it has signed an agreement with Airbus to purchase 96 A320neo aircraft, and the new aircrafts will be delivered from 2024 to 2027.

“These new orders demonstrate the strong confidence in Airbus from our customers.”

“It is also a solid endorsement from our airline customers in China of the performance, quality, fuel efficiency and sustainability of the world’s leading family of single aisle aircraft.” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International.

“We commend the excellent work by George Xu and the entire Airbus China team as well as our customers’ teams for having brought to conclusion these long and extensive discussions that have taken place throughout the difficult COVID pandemic.”

By the end of May 2022, the in-service Airbus fleet with Chinese operators totalled over 2,070 aircraft.



