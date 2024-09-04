Broughton: Airbus contractor suspends planned strike after an improved pay offer

Strikes by workers employed by CBRE at Airbus’ sites in Broughton and Filton have been suspended following an improved pay offer from the company.

The industrial action, which was scheduled to take place on 6, 7, 9, and 10 September, has been paused to allow the workers, who are members of Unite, to vote on the new proposal.

The decision to suspend the strikes comes after negotiations between Unite representatives and CBRE, the facilities management company responsible for services at Airbus.

Over 140 workers, who were prepared to walk out in protest of their pay conditions, will now be balloted on whether to accept the new terms.

Unite regional officer Jono Davies commented on the development, stating: “Following an improved offer from CBRE, Unite has suspended strikes in order to ballot its members on the new offer.”