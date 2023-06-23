Broken down vehicles and reports of a collision adding to traffic delays locally
Several incidents are causing traffic problems in the area this afternoon.
Motorists on the A548 Shotwick Road are experiencing significant delays following a collision.
The westbound route near Tenth Avenue has become partially blocked, resulting in queuing traffic and substantial disruption to the area.
Delays are estimated to be around 20 minutes, and traffic is backing up to the A494 Deeside Industrial Estate interchange.
The usual Friday gridlock on the A494, leading into North Wales from England, is being exacerbated by a broken-down vehicle near Drome Corner (on the westbound side).
Significant delays are expected for drivers heading towards Aston Hill from Sealand. Traffic sensors are struggling to provide accurate delay times for this section.
Further along, travel disruptions are affecting the A55 westbound route from Ewloe to Northop due to an earlier broken-down vehicle. This incident is causing slower-than-usual traffic and extensive delays.
Additionally, traffic on the A548 from Oakenholt to Flint is extremely slow. Queues are starting from the Connah’s Quay exit slip road, so anticipate significant delays in this area.
