British Heart Foundation survey finds Wales is a nation of hoarders as charity launches its ‘Declutter Challenge’

People in Wales keep unused household items for a year and a half (17 months) before getting rid of them – from clothing to tablets and TVs – unnecessarily cluttering up their homes, according to a new British Heart Foundation (BHF) survey.

The survey, released to mark the launch of the BHF’s Declutter Challenge, encourages everyone in Wales to declutter and donate any unwanted quality items, to help raise funds for life saving science.

The survey also revealed that, on average, people in Wales have around 8 items of clothes they no longer wear, up to 4 unused electronics or gadgets such as consoles, tablets, or phones, 6 pieces of unworn jewellery, 5 pieces of unused exercise equipment and 5 items of furniture that are unused in their house.

When asked what reason they had for having unused items in their homes, nearly a third (30%) of respondents said they couldn’t be bothered to sort through old items, while just under a quarter (24%) said they were unsure of how to get rid of things.

More than one in eight (13%) said they didn’t have time to visit a charity shop to donate.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We are all guilty of putting off the tasks we don’t want to do – like having a good clear out – but donating your decluttered goods to the British Heart Foundation couldn’t be easier. Simply drop your items to your local shop or store, send them straight to us via our free post donation service or arrange a free collection.

“Charity shops are the perfect sustainable solution for decluttering. We help find a new home for your preloved treasures, whether it’s quality clothes you no longer wear, a unique piece of jewellery, a tablet or exercise equipment. So, why not take on the British Heart Foundation’s Declutter Challenge this September and help support those 340,000 people in Wales living with heart and circulatory diseases.”

There are more than 30 BHF shops in Wales, including Mold, Wrexham, Rhyl and Colwyn Bay.

To find your nearest go to https://www.bhf.org.uk/what-we-do/find-bhf-near-you