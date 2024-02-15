Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 15th Feb 2024

Brewery seeks development certificate for caravan site next to a Halkyn pub

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A brewery and pub company is seeking a lawful development certificate in respect of a caravan site located next to a licensed premises in Halkyn.

JW Lees Limited has applied to Flintshire Council for the approval of the use of the campsite attached to the Britannia Inn in Halkyn.

According to documents submitted to the local authority, the land which is covered by hardstanding has been used to house caravans since at least 2009.

The Manchester-based firm is now seeking to legalise the arrangement after providing information to support its claim that the caravan site has been in constant use for more than ten years.

In a letter to the council, agents acting on the company’s behalf said: “JW Lees Ltd seeks lawful Development Certificate Approval for the existing caravan site operation at The Britannia Inn, Halkyn.

“The following information will indicate that the caravan site has been in use / operation for in excess of 10 years.

“Google Maps Street View photographs dated June 2009, July 2021 and June 2023 all show street signage for caravan site in place at the entrance to the caravan site and also on a post sign between the pub and the entrance to the caravan site.

“It is unknown what date the signage was erected but the photograph dated June 2009 was taken approximately 14 years and seven months ago and therefore confirms that the caravan site use is in excess of ten years.”

The council’s website lists two circumstances in which people can apply for a lawful development certificate.

One is where someone wants to know whether a proposed development, including new works or changes of use of land, would be lawful if carried out.

The other example is where someone is in doubt as to whether or not existing buildings, operations or uses of land are lawful.

Comments can be made on the application via the local authority’s website with a decision due at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner seeking volunteers to safeguard detainee wellbeing
  • Distress beacon sparks RNLI search around Wirral coast and Dee Estuary
  • Flintshire Council offering up to £106k for social services chief officer job

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner seeking volunteers to safeguard detainee wellbeing

    News

    Distress beacon sparks RNLI search around Wirral coast and Dee Estuary

    News

    Flintshire Council offering up to £106k for social services chief officer job

    News

    Airbus looks to boost aircraft deliveries to 800 this, surpassing last year’s total

    News

    UK enters ‘technical recession’ as economy shrinks for two consecutive periods

    News

    Auditor General highlights ongoing challenges at north Wales health board despite leadership improvements

    News

    Public Health Wales: Two thirds of public unaware of life-saving whooping cough vaccine for pregnant women

    News

    Coleg Cambria to showcase new cutting-edge facilities at accessible open events

    News

    Councillors in Flintshire asked to back 9.1% rise in council tax

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn