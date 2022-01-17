Brand new volunteering opportunity with Mold’s Bailey Hill Project

Bailey Hill is the site of an early medieval castle established by the Normans in the late 11th Century.

It is a Scheduled Ancient Monument site situated in a conservation area in the centre of Mold.

The park is managed by a tripartite group including Flintshire County Council, Mold Town Council and local charity Friends of Bailey Hill.

The park has recently undergone a huge amount of redevelopment work to improve the site and the facilities available for visitors.

With the redevelopment work that has taken place at Bailey Hill including the introduction of a new outdoor performance area and the new Bailey Hill Centre.; the Bailey Hill Project Officer is seeking Events Volunteers to help organise and run activities and events onsite.

The Events Volunteer role involves supporting and helping the smooth running of community events and activities for visitors of all ages.

This role would suit someone who is confident, friendly and enjoys being involved in community events. It would also suit anyone who is open to learning, as many training sessions have been organised including Health and Safety Awareness, Risk Assessment Workshop and First Aid Course to name a few.

If you would like to find out more or would like to put your name forward for volunteering then please contact Jo Lane, Bailey Hill Project Officer via email at baileyhill@moldtowncouncil.org.uk.

The closing date for this opportunity is Friday 28th January as training/ workshops for new volunteers will start on Friday 4th February.

Jo Lane, Bailey Hill Project Officer said “We are lucky enough to have many volunteers already actively involved with the project in a variety of roles such as Research Volunteers, Visitor Volunteers and Gardening and Wildlife Volunteers. I am excited to be offering this new volunteering opportunity. The Events Volunteers will help to further develop the impact and involvement of the local community and visitors with Bailey Hill”.

Regular updates on the project can be found on the Bailey Hill social media pages, Facebook: @BaileyHillProjectOfficer and Twitter: @bh_officer.

Funding for the project has been secured from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, LEADER funding through Cadwyn Clwyd, Tourism Amenity Investment Support, Landfill Disposals Tax Communities Scheme as well as from the generosity and fundraising efforts of the local community and other organisations.

For more information with regards to the project, please contact Jo Lane on 01352 872418 or email baileyhill@moldtowncouncil.org.uk.